Money Marketing
Health, Life, Investments, IFAs

Good life gurus - Malcolm Kerr

Welcome to the first video in our 'Good life gurus' series. Over the next few weeks, we'll be talking to several IFAs who have taken on the challenge of improving their quality of life and hear about how they have found benefit and enjoyment from their exercise routines.

Go to the profile of Money Marketing
Money Marketing
Oct 03, 2018
1
1
Like 1 Comment
Previous

42% of employees claim physical illness to hide mental health issues
Back to Health
Go to the profile of Money Marketing

Money Marketing

Since launch in 1985, Money Marketing has been the number one weekly newspaper for the independent financial adviser with the most respected journalists in the business. MM’s multi-award winning team of reporters work across our weekly newspaper and daily website, offering an unrivalled news service alongside in-depth analysis and comment on market issues.

1 Comments

Go to the profile of Piers Johnson
Piers Johnson 2 days ago

Thanks Malcolm for sharing. This piece reminds me of an article a running-friend sent me recently from the Running Blog at The Guardian which echoes a lot of the benefits described ... https://bit.ly/2zMurmn


You may also be interested in...