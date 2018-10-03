Money Marketing
Good life gurus - Malcolm Kerr
Welcome to the first video in our 'Good life gurus' series. Over the next few weeks, we'll be talking to several IFAs who have taken on the challenge of improving their quality of life and hear about how they have found benefit and enjoyment from their exercise routines.
1 Comments
Thanks Malcolm for sharing. This piece reminds me of an article a running-friend sent me recently from the Running Blog at The Guardian which echoes a lot of the benefits described ... https://bit.ly/2zMurmn