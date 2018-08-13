Roundtable: Investing for the 100-year life
Watch Justin Cash and a panel of experts discuss the growing issue of ensuring clients have enough money to see them through the whole of their retirement and what investment strategies are best for decumulation clients.
Discussion topics:
- Are current products cut out for increasing longevity and healthiness?
- What role do tools like cashflow modelling have in helping advisers make sure ageing client banks get optimum outcomes?
- What changes in policy and regulation do we need to ensure sustainable investment strategies are advised on?
Who was there?
Host:
Justin Cash, Money Marketing Editor
Panellists:
Abraham Okusanya, director of Finalytiq
Claire Walsh, financial adviser at Aspect8
Jason Butler, personal finance author and speaker
Justin Garbutt, director of distribution at Vitality
See our panellists react to the debate here.
