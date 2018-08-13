Money Marketing
Investments

Roundtable: Investing for the 100-year life

Watch Justin Cash and a panel of experts discuss the growing issue of ensuring clients have enough money to see them through the whole of their retirement and what investment strategies are best for decumulation clients.

Money Marketing
Aug 13, 2018
Discussion topics: 

  • Are current products cut out for increasing longevity and healthiness?
  • What role do tools like cashflow modelling have in helping advisers make sure ageing client banks get optimum outcomes?
  • What changes in policy and regulation do we need to ensure sustainable investment strategies are advised on?


Who was there?

Host:  

Justin Cash, Money Marketing Editor 

Panellists:

Abraham Okusanya, director of Finalytiq

Claire Walsh, financial adviser at Aspect8

Jason Butler, personal finance author and speaker

Justin Garbutt, director of distribution at Vitality


See our panellists react to the debate here.

Money Marketing

