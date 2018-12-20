Good life gurus: Kathryn and Alan Knowles - a family united in maintaining an active lifestyle

After originally joining financial services as a web programmer, Alan Knowles was quickly tempted by the dark side of financial services and became a protection adviser. Alan now runs Cura, a multi award winning protection intermediary specialising in hard to place protection cases, ie for people with health conditions. Alan is a founding member of the Access to Protection group, who are positioning themselves as the go to place for specialist advice, for charities, IFAs, industry bodies and insurers.

Kathryn Knowles has worked in the insurance industry since 2010, following the completion of her PhD in Business Management. She has worked as an administrator, compliance manager and insurance adviser. She now co-owns Cura Financial Services focusing on improving access to insurance for impaired lives. Her most recent work involves the use of video marketing to improve social outreach and humanise the message that they're trying to get across: that they can insure the un-insurable. She juggles work with running a household of three young children and her love of Zumba.